Security pros feel threat detection and response workloads have increased

A new report conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) highlights why today’s security teams find it increasingly difficult to detect and stop cyber threats targeting their organizations.

The research found that 70% of organizations have fallen victim to an attack that used encrypted traffic to avoid detection. 45% admitted they’ve fallen victim multiple times. Worryingly, 66% still don’t have visibility into all their encrypted traffic, leaving them highly vulnerable to further encrypted attacks.

The report shows that cybersecurity and networking professionals are struggling against rapidly increasing threat detection and response workloads, preventing analysts from dealing with sophisticated threats. Key findings include:

45% of cybersecurity and networking professionals feel threat detection and response workloads have increased – 40% citing more resources in the cloud, and 36% more devices on the network

37% believe sophistication of threats has increased making it difficult for analysts to spot legitimate attacks

69% agree that the lag between exploitation and detection gives attackers too much time to breach a network – with 29% also citing communication issues between SOC and other IT teams

23% believe SOC analysts do not have the right level of skills, and 18% believe they’re understaffed – suggesting security analysts are not equipped to deal with the scale of cyberattacks they face

60% of SMBs feel threat detection and response is now harder – showing smaller organizations are struggling to keep pace with the evolving cybercrime landscape.

“Organizations face a barrage of threats on all fronts – in their network, cloud and IT environments – while cybercriminals use techniques like encryption to breach firms undetected. What’s more, many don’t have the skills or staff to deal with increasing security workloads,” comments Mark Wojtasiak, VP Product Strategy at Vectra. “To stem the tide against them, security teams need total visibility into their environments, so they can spot the signs of an attack before it becomes a breach.”