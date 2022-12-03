Veza Open Authorization API boosts security across enterprise data systems

Veza has unveiled that its Open Authorization API (OAA) is now public on GitHub for community collaboration, extending the reach of identity-first security across the enterprise. Developers can now create and share connectors to extend the Veza Authorization Graph to all sensitive data, wherever it lives, including cloud providers, SaaS apps, and custom-built internal apps, accelerating their company’s path to zero trust security.

Security professionals espouse the principle of ‘Least Privilege’ to secure enterprise data, but the rush to a multi-cloud, multi-app environment has exploded the complexity and layers of interconnection for which access must be understood, monitored, and constantly remediated to achieve and maintain least privilege.

Recent attacks on Okta and Twilio demonstrate that companies are allowing overly-broad access to data via constructs of groups, roles, policies, and system specific permissions. Veza connects the dots of effective permissions across cloud providers, SaaS apps and identity platforms, making it easy to visualize who can view or delete sensitive data.

OAA allows organizations and the broader community to create their own integrations with Veza, extending visibility to any resource, including SaaS apps like GitLab and Jira as well as custom-built internal apps.

“The vast majority of cybersecurity failures are rooted in issues with the gap that exists between identity, access to data, and permissions,” said Tarun Thakur, co-founder and CEO, Veza.

“Since our founding, we have been committed to protecting our customers from threats like ransomware, privilege abuse, and data breaches. With Veza Open Authorization API, we are extending our identity-first security approach broadly in the market and arming organizations with the tools they need to remediate undesirable and unnecessary data access at a granular level, and meet the requirements of access governance for enterprise systems, both on-premises and in the cloud.”, Thakur continued.

With Veza’s Open Authorization API, customers can translate and visualize authorization metadata from any SaaS app, custom and in-house applications. Users can explore identity-to-data relationships through the Authorization Graph, monitor for least privilege misconfigurations and violations, and conduct comprehensive entitlement reviews for all of their sensitive data.

“We specifically chose Veza because their Open Authorization API allowed us to connect to our custom internal applications,” said Riaz Lakhani, CISO of Barracuda Networks.

“We follow the principle of least privilege, but with so many systems to review, we valued Veza’s unique ability to give us a comprehensive view quickly. They made it faster and easier for our team to review all permissions with confidence.”, Lakhani added.

As an open-source project on GitHub, Veza’s Open Authorization API allows customers and partners to learn from, and build upon, each other’s work to create a control plane that reaches all data. By bringing OAA SDK and connectors available on GitHub Community, Veza empowers customers to ingest authorization metadata previously isolated in internal systems and SaaS applications.

The OAA community has already created integrations for critical SaaS apps including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, Zendesk, Slack, Coupa Software, Pagerduty, and Looker. These integrations are available now to all Veza customers.

“Veza solves the problem of aligning identities to data,” said Craig Rosen, Chief Security & Trust Officer at ASAPP.

“Veza’s Open Authorization Platform helped us extend that visibility to all the apps and data that matter most to us, like GitHub and Jira. Now it is easy for our security professionals to understand (and remediate) who has access to our important intellectual property.”, Rosen continued.