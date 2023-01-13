Ordr partners with GE HealthCare to secure clinical assets

Ordr has formed a collaboration with GE HealthCare to offer customers a solution leveraging Ordr’s platform for health systems.

The solution addresses critical patient care challenges across three key stakeholder groups: biomedical and healthcare technology management (HTM) teams, giving them the granular visibility as well as performance and utilization insights they need to improve medical device management; IT teams, helping them to monitor network connectivity and performance, while mapping device communications flows; and security teams, helping them to identify, prioritize, and self-manage responses to vulnerabilities, threats, or anomalies.

Healthcare providers rely on a wide range of network-connected devices to improve patient care and enhance clinician productivity. As the care environment becomes more complex, health systems are struggling with:

Lack of visibility into device status, such as determining which devices are in-use, identifying new devices, or devices not yet registered in their asset inventory database;

Monitoring and troubleshooting devices impacted by communications or performance issues;

Lack of accurate device data (OS, software version, etc.,) to assess risks, manage vulnerabilities, and implement mitigations; and,

Locating mobile and portable devices, with many organizations spending almost an hour per person per shift searching for equipment in need of a service action

To help ensure continuity of service for these devices, continuous monitoring of network performance and security is essential. Incorporating Ordr’s solutions will enable GE HealthCare to provide continuous network performance and security monitoring of all clinical assets connected to the CARESCAPE network.

The proven capabilities of the Ordr platform will help enable broad visibility, performance monitoring, security, and governance of all clinical assets on the CARESCAPE network, providing customers with self-management capabilities for their critical patient care devices.

“Empowering biomedical technicians, clinical engineers, and hospital IT with easy-to-use tools aimed at improving self-managed network security, productivity, and equipment uptime is key to enhancing critical patient care,” said Alla K. Woodson, GE HealthCare’s Global GM, Patient Care Solutions – Services & Consumables.

“This network performance and security solution brings together the technology and scale of our two organizations to help ensure that our customers have visibility and access to actionable insights,” Woodson added.

“Hospitals and healthcare facilities rely on GE HealthCare’s CARESCAPE networks to host critical patient care devices. It is of the utmost importance that these networks—and everything connected to them—remain secure and operating at peak efficiency,” added Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr.

“The deep integration of the Ordr platform with the GE HealthCare CARESCAPE network will help give healthcare organizations comprehensive clinical asset visibility, security and performance capabilities they need to optimize and protect their environment of care,” Hyman continued.

With this new service offering, healthcare organizations will be able to: