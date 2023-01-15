Conceal joins forces with Thousand Guards to improve web-browser security

Conceal has unveiled that it is expanding into the Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal MSSP markets through a strategic partnership with Thousand Guards.

“Thousand Guards services are aimed at IT security managers and cybersecurity services companies that need to find solutions to new or future problems,” said Juanjo Martinez, Founder and VP of Sales of Thousand Guards.

“We see a compelling opportunity with Conceal, service providers and millions of endpoints across Europe to provide an affordable, cost effective solution to web-based attacks. ConcealBrowse is a highly effective way to isolate malware from devices and an organization’s network while preserving the users’ overall experience,” Martinez continued.

“Thousand Guards is a trusted advisor for CISOs throughout Southern Europe,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal.

“We look forward to growing our presence in the region by working with Thousand Guards to deliver advanced protection against browser-based threats and ransomware via MSSPs with large customer bases who can package ConcealBrowse with their service offerings,” Lawson added.

ConcealBrowse leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment.

For the MSSP community, ConcealBrowse offers an opportunity to provide solutions to the web-browser security emerging threats. A simple, drop-in solution, ConcealBrowse can be added to existing security packages.

It requires minimal configuration and provides advanced telemetry data that can be integrated with SIEMs and common analytical tools.