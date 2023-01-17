CloudSEK BeVigil app protects Android users from security risks

CloudSEK launched the BeVigil app to provide users with detailed information about the security and privacy practices of their mobile apps.

With the BeVigil App, users can search for apps by name and view detailed information about the app’s security and privacy practices, including its permissions, data collection, and more.

“We believe that everyone has the right to know what happens to their personal data when they use mobile apps and how safe each of these apps are. That’s why we created BeVigil, to give users the tools they need to make informed decisions about which apps to download and use,” said Rahul Sasi, CEO, CloudSEK.

“BeVigil not only helps a user identify the security and risk of an app but our mobile app would also help bug bounty researchers to report bugs to different companies developing mobile apps which will help them improve the mobile security of the application. On the whole, we want BeVigil to contribute towards the security community by improving mobile security for all” Rahul Sasi added.

BeVigil is now available for free download on the Google Play Store. BeVigil has been running as a web application for the past year and has already scanned and scored over a million apps.

BeVigil’s features

Know the security score of any mobile app before installing it.

Security report: Search over 1 million apps and get a detailed security report covering all the security issues related to that mobile app.

Real time notifications: Receive real-time notifications of new apps with the security score.

Helps users figure out which permissions should be given to apps installed on their phones. BeVigil lists all the permissions used by installed apps on your mobile device and gives you the option to turn off unnecessary permissions.

Provides comprehensive details about the trackers used in all mobile apps, giving you greater visibility into the data being collected.

Pinpoints any exposed keys and URLs in mobile app software, which could result in data breaches if a hacker gains access to them.

Capable of detecting any potential malware and vulnerabilities in mobile apps, thus protecting users from any potential security threats posed by hackers who seek to gain unauthorized access to their devices.

It enables users to alert app developers to any security issues in their mobile app, providing them with a comprehensive report that can help them to quickly address and resolve these threats and ensure a secure experience for the user.

These features make BeVigil a powerful tool for keeping mobile apps safe and secure, and help users make informed decisions about which apps to download and use.

BeVigil helps in solving several big problems related to mobile app security and privacy. Some of the ways it is doing this include:

Improving mobile/data security: By providing users with detailed information about the security and privacy practices of mobile apps, BeVigil is helping users identify and avoid potentially dangerous apps. This is important because many mobile apps have security vulnerabilities that can put users’ personal data at risk.

Empowering users to make informed decisions: BeVigil gives users the tools they need to make informed decisions about which apps to download and use. By providing users with detailed information about app’s security and privacy practices, BeVigil helps users make better decisions about which apps to trust with their personal data.

Enhancing transparency: BeVigil promotes transparency in the mobile app ecosystem by providing users with detailed information about mobile app security and privacy practices. This helps users understand what happens to their personal data when they use mobile apps, and makes it easier for them to identify and avoid apps that collect or use their personal data in ways they are uncomfortable with.

Helping to prevent data breaches: By providing users with detailed information about the security and privacy practices of mobile apps, BeVigil can help prevent data breaches caused by security vulnerabilities in mobile apps. When users are better informed about mobile apps’ security and privacy practices, they are less likely to download and use apps with security vulnerabilities.