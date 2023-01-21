Bitwarden acquires Passwordless.dev to boost passwordless solutions

Bitwarden’s acquisition of Passwordless.dev comes on the heels of a $100M funding round and allows Bitwarden to equip customers with a strong WebAuthn framework from which to develop custom features and deliver passwordless user experiences.

A core part of the FIDO2 specification, WebAuthn is a modern open authentication standard supported by browsers and technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

Lightweight and open source, Passwordless.dev integrates easily with existing systems and allows developers to bring WebAuthn to users in only a few lines of code.

For enterprises seeking to modernize existing internal applications with passwordless authentication, Passwordless.dev cuts down on cost and complexity, offering a turnkey and agile solution.

“Most companies want to invest in passwordless solutions such as Face ID, Touch ID, Windows Hello, and other forms of web authentication to create better user experiences and stronger security,” said Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden.

“Passwordless.dev lets developers and companies accelerate passwordless innovation by simplifying development efforts into a single API,” Crandell continued.

“Customers want passwordless authentication solutions that are unique to their companies and end users, but building differentiated experiences is resource intensive,” said Anders Åberg, founder of Passwordless.dev.

“In this race towards secure online experiences with the power of FIDO2 to mitigate common attack vectors, Bitwarden and Passwordless.dev will make passwordless more accessible for everyone,” Åberg added.