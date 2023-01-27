New infosec products of the week: January 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Perimeter 81, SpyCloud, ThreatConnect, Venafi, and Wallarm.

SpyCloud Compass identifies infected devices accessing critical workforce apps

SpyCloud Compass enables organizations to reduce their risk of ransomware by identifying hard-to-detect malware infections that provide bad actors with entry points. It also identifies threats outside of corporate control, such as employees’ and vendors’ malware-infected personal devices that have been used to access workforce applications.

Wallarm API Leak Management detects leaked API keys and secrets

Wallarm has launched the Wallarm API Leak Management solution, an enhanced API security technology designed to help organizations identify and remediate attacks exploiting leaked API keys and secrets, while providing on-going protection against hacks in the event of a leak.

Venafi TLS Protect for Kubernetes simplifies machine identity management

As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments.

ThreatConnect Platform 7.0 enables organizations to modernize security operations

ThreatConnect’s newest 7.0 release increases the effectiveness of threat intelligence analysts and security operations teams by bringing together the power of human analysis, ML-powered analytics and intelligence, and automation.

Perimeter 81’s malware protection defends users from internet-borne threats

When malware protection is active, Perimeter 81’s platform inspects web traffic (including file downloads, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and more) and looks for potential malware before allowing access. If the traffic is cleared, it’s sent to the browser. If a threat is detected, it is blocked and users see a notification page.