Prove Identity hires Amanda Fennell as CISO and CIO

Prove Identity appointed Amanda Fennell as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Fennell, who most recently served as the CISO & CIO at Relativity, brings over twenty years of security industry experience to the role having spent the past several years working in digital forensics and cybersecurity at companies such as Symantec, Dell SecureWorks, Zurich Insurance Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Guidance Software.

“We are excited to welcome Amanda to Prove’s executive team,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. “Amanda’s experience and leadership will be an asset to our company as we continue to grow our global operations. Amanda will help lead Prove as well as educate the broader security market about next-generation digital identity authentication technologies.”

At Relativity, Fennell was responsible for overseeing security strategy for key business functions and also hosted their Security Sandbox podcast which aimed to explore the association of non-security items and the security realm.

At Prove, Fennell will focus on her lifelong passion of providing amazing security as the company continues to help other companies to establish the trust required to unlock the ever-growing potential of digital commerce.

“Prove is a driving force in modernizing digital identity to ensure the security of companies and their users while also enabling fast and seamless customer experiences,” Fennell said. “I’m thrilled to bring my passion for security to Prove and help guide the next phase of growth for the company as the need to prevent fraud becomes even more critical across industries.”

Residing in New Orleans, Fennell is also an adjunct professor for cybersecurity at Tulane University.