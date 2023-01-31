Critical QNAP NAS vulnerability fixed, update your device ASAP! (CVE-2022-27596)

QNAP Systems has fixed a critical vulnerability (CVE-2022-27596) affecting QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices, which could be exploited by remote attackers to inject malicious code into a vulnerable system.

Luckily for QNAP NAS owners, there’s no mention of it being exploited by attackers or an exploit being publicly available.

About CVE-2022-27596

QNAP’s advisory does not offer more details about CVE-2022-27596, but the vulnerability entry in NIST’s National Vulnerability Database reveals that the flaw may allow attackers to execute an SQL injection attack, due to “improper neutralization of special elements used in an SQL command.”

Successful exploitation may allow attackers to access sensitive data, modify or delete it.

The vulnerability affects QNAP devices running version 5.0.1 of the QTS operating system for entry- and mid-level QNAP NAS devices and versions h5.0.1 of QuTS hero, the OS for high-end and enterprise QNAP NAS models. It has been fixed in:

QTS 5.0.1.2234 build 20221201 and later

QuTS hero h5.0.1.2248 build 20221215 and later

Protect your NAS

“SQL injection has become a common issue with database-driven web sites. The flaw is easily detected, and easily exploited, and as such, any site or software package with even a minimal user base is likely to be subject to an attempted attack of this kind,” MITRE points out.

QNAP NAS devices (and other widely used NAS devices) are often targeted by threat actors wielding different flavors of ransomware. They sometimes exploit zero-day vulnerabilities to load the malware onto vulnerable internet-facing devices, but don’t mind exploiting known vulnerabilities and relying on many users not updating their devices regularly.

No workarounds for this flaw are available and QNAP advises users to update their appliances immediately.

Aside from that, administrators of NAS devices should: