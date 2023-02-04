Trace3 integrates Deepwatch services into their solutions

Deepwatch and Trace3 announced Trace3 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services powered by Deepwatch. Together, Deepwatch and Trace3 will deliver end-to-end solutions that enable clients to keep pace with the dynamic cyber threat landscape and deliver exceptional service and security outcomes.

In addition, Trace3 has selected Deepwatch as its MDR partner for protecting its internal environment.

“We believe in Deepwatch’s capabilities and have chosen them as our MDR partner for protecting our own systems,” said Bryan Kissinger, CISO at Trace3.

“It gives us great confidence to have Deepwatch experts monitoring our environment 24/7/365. Seeing first hand what Deepwatch can do, we proudly continue to integrate their services into the cybersecurity solutions we architect for our clients,” Kissinger continued.

Under an enhanced partnership, Trace3 will integrate Deepwatch services into their solutions, designated with a “powered by Deepwatch” brand endorsement.

The services include:

Managed Detection & Response (MDR), powered by the Deepwatch SecOps platform and ‘squads’ of dedicated security experts

Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Managed Vulnerability Management (VM)

Firewall Management (FW)

“We’re thrilled to build upon the success Deepwatch and Trace3 have already achieved together, taking our partnership to the next level to meet the needs of clients who want to fully outsource their security operations or fortify their existing program,” said Lori Cornmesser, SVP of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Deepwatch.

“Trace3 Managed Detection and Response Service using the Deepwatch solution means our joint customers can rest assured that they have the industry’s most comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities together with dedicated experts to help mitigate risk and continually improve their security posture,” Cornmesser continued.