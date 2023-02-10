New infosec products of the week: February 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cequence Security, Deepwatch, Neustar Security Services, OPSWAT, and SecuriThings.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk K2100 secures critical networks in challenging environments

The OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk K2100 is a portable solution for protecting critical systems against uncontrolled media and malware. It prevents potential data breaches and regulatory compliance violations by detecting and blocking sensitive data/personally identifiable information (PII) with OPSWAT’s Proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technologies.

Deepwatch SecOps Platform enhancements detect and contain identity threats

Deepwatch announced new service offerings to speed the detection and containment of threats across the enterprise. Centered on advanced threat analytics, dynamic content libraries, and integrations with leading security tools, Deepwatch’s managed detection and response services (MDR, MXDR, and others) provide customers with an “always on” modern SOC that continuously evolves to combat the dynamic threat landscape.

Cequence Security API Security Testing uncovers and remediates API vulnerabilities

API Security Testing detects security risks in pre-production APIs, such as shadow API endpoints, sensitive data exposure and the rest of the OWASP API Top 10 risks so that security teams can remediate them before the APIs are released to production.

Neustar Security Services UltraPlatform protects enterprises’ digital assets

UltraPlatform unifies these cloud-based online functions that are essential to maintaining and safeguarding a company’s digital presence against countless threats and attacks, delivering them as bundled solutions to meet the needs of organizations of any size. Customers can choose from a range of customizable options that deliver DNS, DDoS protection and WAF services, based on the specific needs of their organization.

SecuriThings Managed Service Platform secures physical security devices

With SecuriThings’ Managed Service Platform, MSPs can now offer customers the option of outsourcing the management and maintenance of their physical security devices to a team of experts. This includes automating critical maintenance tasks like firmware upgrades, password rotations, vulnerability detection and more.