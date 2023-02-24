New infosec products of the week: February 24, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from CyberGRX, Lacework, Malwarebytes, Netography, Nudge Security, and Xcitium.

Malwarebytes Application Block restricts access to outdated and unsafe apps

Malwarebytes has added Malwarebytes Application Block to its Nebula and OneView endpoint protection platforms. IT security teams can use Application Block’s dashboard to understand what applications are being blocked in real-time, as well as its reporting features to meet key compliance requirements and navigate increasing data protection regulations.

Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment isolates all unknown or suspect code entering an organization

Xcitium’s ZeroDwell technology, utilizing patented kernel-level API virtualization, prevents unknown malware from accessing critical system resources that cause damage, while providing complete use of the unknown file or application.

CyberGRX Portfolio Risk Findings enables customers to identify riskiest vendors

CyberGRX launched a new capability, Portfolio Risk Findings, allowing customers to gain visibility into their organization’s specific control coverages gapped by the riskiest third parties through the lens of any framework or threat profile.

Nudge Security launches SaaS attack surface management capabilities

Nudge Security adds multiple new SaaS attack surface management capabilities to its platform, including SaaS supply chain breach notifications, OAuth risk scoring, and a SaaS attack surface dashboard so customers can know if they’re in the blast radius of a breach.

Netography Fusion enhancements provide real-time visibility of all social media traffic

With Netography Fusion’s operational governance for social media, teams now have the mechanisms they need to automate a continuous approach to testing the efficacy of their security controls against cyber threats and organizational policy.

Lacework releases composite alerts feature to help customers identify and remediate threats

Composite alerts combine human intelligence from Lacework Labs about prevalent attack sequences and tactics with automatic correlation of numerous events, including low criticality data from disparate sources.