Jason Garoutte joins Veza as CMO

Veza announced the appointment of Jason Garoutte as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Garoutte is responsible for building and leading a world-class marketing organization that drives Veza’s continued growth and scale.

Garoutte has two decades of marketing and operational leadership experience at companies including Salesforce and Twilio.

“Our people are our most valued asset. As we scale to meet current and future customer demand, we needed to invest in a marketing leader who has a proven track record of building and executing campaigns for high-growth stage companies,” said Tarun Thakur, CEO of Veza. “Veza has experienced rapid growth since coming out of stealth less than a year ago. Jason will play an essential role on my leadership team in scaling the company and accelerating adoption of our world-class identity and data security solutions.”

At Veza, Garoutte leads the marketing organization and oversees product marketing, demand generation, sales enablement, GTM operations, and communications. Prior to Veza, Garoutte served as VP of Growth at Twilio where he led the company’s programs for top-of-funnel growth. He established a growth engineering team, accelerated developer signups, boosted activation rates, and created programs that delivered Twilio’s top source of sales pipeline.

Prior to Twilio, Garoutte served in multiple leadership positions at Salesforce, including Vice President of Sales Operations and Vice President of Product Marketing. He brings extensive operational and marketing leadership experience, including time with public companies, like Salesforce and Blue Martini Software, as well as startups like YesPath and Mintigo. Garoutte earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford and an MBA from MIT Sloan.

“I’m thrilled to join Veza as its first CMO. It’s time for a second act in identity to go beyond IAM, and Veza is leading the way with its cloud-based authorization platform,” said Jason Garoutte, CMO at Veza. “I’ve heard so much enthusiasm from Veza’s customers, and I can’t wait to share that story with companies that care about securing access to their SaaS apps and data.”