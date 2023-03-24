Brivo expands mobile credentials by adding employee badge to Apple Wallet

Brivo expands its mobile credential options by introducing support for employee badges in Apple Wallet.

Brivo corporate customers can enable employees to add their employee badge to Apple Wallet and simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader to unlock office doors, turnstiles, elevators and key card-protected amenity spaces — eliminating the need to open an app or present a traditional, physical access key.

Mobile credentials for employee badge in Apple Wallet offers several game-changing enhancements to the user experience that are not currently available with the Bluetooth-based Brivo Mobile Pass credential, including:

Express Mode, which allows iPhone users who add their employee badge to Apple Wallet to access locations with just a tap — no need to unlock or even wake up their device

If an iPhone needs to be charged, users can still use their device to access office spaces and amenities for up to 5 hours with Power Reserve

If an employee’s Apple device is lost, they can easily disable their employee badge using Apple’s FindMy app

“We’re excited to announce the launch of this capability for our corporate customers to bring a new level of ease and convenience to their employee experience,” said Steve Van Till, CEO of Brivo. “With employee badge in Apple Wallet, companies can now provide a secure, fluid experience for employees to access their spaces with just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch.”

By expanding to add employee badge in Apple Wallet support, Brivo continues to lead the way in introducing the frictionless, mobile access experience to every space.

Brivo’s corporate customers can issue employee badge in Apple Wallet through the Brivo Access platform. Users simply download the Brivo Mobile Pass mobile application and then tap “Add to Wallet” within the app to safely and securely add their employee badge to Apple Wallet.

At launch, support for employee badge in Apple Wallet will be available to Brivo customers through its reseller channel in the United States.