Intruder joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage program

Intruder has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a technology partner, giving organisations the ability to easily monitor their cloud systems for potential security breaches and vulnerabilities.

As part of the collaboration, customers are able to connect Intruder to Google Cloud to synchronise assets.

With the integration and as a partner, Intruder offers a cybersecurity solution to customers who are deploying numerous assets in their cloud accounts. Intruder’s vulnerability management and attack surface monitoring tools enable businesses to easily keep track of their cloud systems and identify any changes or new assets that might pose a security risk.

Intruder’s feature, CloudBot, discovers new cloud services as they are exposed to the internet and automatically kicks off a vulnerability scan without the delay of manual intervention. This ensures that all potential vulnerabilities are discovered and remediated quickly, preventing security breaches and data losses.

“We are proud to be a part of the Google Cloud ecosystem as well as a trusted partner,” said Chris Wallis, CEO of Intruder.

“Together we provide a simple way for companies to be agile and innovate while maintaining the highest level of security for their cloud systems. With this integration and partnership, our customers can rest assured that their cloud accounts are secure and protected at all times,” Wallis concluded.

“We are excited to welcome Intruder to the Google Cloud Partner Advantage ecosystem,” said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program at Google Cloud.

“By bringing its platform to Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Intruder’s customers will have access to new, innovative cloud solutions to help businesses protect their cloud systems,” Lasseter concluded.