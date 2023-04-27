Why juice jacking is overhyped

Travelers should avoid public USB charging stations at airports, hotels, and other venues, as they may harbor malicious software.

Designed for both data and power transmission, USB connections lack a solid barrier between the two. Over the years, as smartphones gained popularity, malicious individuals exploited USB connections to discreetly transfer hidden data payloads, which users might assume were simply transmitting electrical power. This process is known as juice jacking.

In this Help Net Security video, Candid Wuest, VP of Global Research at Acronis, shares his insights into why juice jacking attacks are not easy for attackers – and why the actual risk for consumers is using public Wi-Fi networks.