HUB Security raises up to $16 million to fuel technology development

HUB Security entered into an agreement for up to $16 million in gross proceeds from Lind Global Asset Management VI LLC, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together, “Lind”).

This investment is expected to provide HUB Security with additional resources to fuel its rapid growth and development, enhance its financial stability, and enable the Company to pursue its future plans.

“The additional funding from The Lind Partners fortifies our balance sheet and enables us to position HUB Security as a leading confidential computing cybersecurity solutions provider in the market,” said Uzi Moskowitz, CEO of HUB Security.

“We are thrilled to have Lind as a partner in our journey. Their unwavering commitment and support will undoubtedly propel us even further towards achieving our goals of enhancing our technology development and expanding our go-to-market strategies,” added Moskowitz.

Under the terms of the agreement with Lind, HUB Security will have access to up to $16 million in convertible debt financing in three tranches, which will mature over a two year period.

Upon the closing of this transaction, the Company will have immediate access to the first tranche of $4.5 million, and will have access to the remaining two tranches totaling $11.5 million, upon the fulfillment of certain conditions.