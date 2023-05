The rise of AI-generated identity fraud like deepfakes is alarming, with 37% of organizations experiencing voice fraud and 29% falling victim to deepfake videos, according to a survey by Regula.

In this Help Net Security video, Henry Patishman, Executive VP of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula, illustrates how increasing accessibility of AI technology for creating deepfakes makes the risks mount, posing a significant challenge for businesses and individuals alike.