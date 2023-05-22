How generative AI is reshaping the identity verification landscape

The identity verification market is experiencing a significant surge in growth. In recent years, many solutions have emerged to assist businesses in establishing trust and facilitating remote user onboarding. This demand arises from the alarming rise in identity fraud, which has become more prevalent and sophisticated, resulting in substantial time and financial losses for businesses.

In this Help Net Security video, Peter Violaris, Head of Legal, Compliance and Risk, EMEA for OCR Labs, discusses generative AI’s impact on identity verification.