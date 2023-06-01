1Kosmos BlockID available in AWS Marketplace

The 1Kosmos BlockID distributed identity cloud service, which unifies identity verification and passwordless authentication, is now available in the AWS Marketplace. This listing makes it easy for customers to test and deploy BlockID, as well as directly procure it in AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace makes the BlockID platform more accessible to enterprises looking to deploy a phishing resistant approach to passwordless multi-factor authentication that delivers a frictionless user experience through non-spoofable, live biometrics with verified identity.

The BlockID cloud service is designed to prevent identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering a convenient, frictionless login experience. It provides passwordless access for customers, workers, and citizens to securely transact with digital services.

“1Kosmos provides a turn-key cloud service for migrating any modern application to identity-based, passwordless multi-factor authentication, including many legacy systems,” said Huzefa Olia, Chief Operating Officer of 1Kosmos.

“AWS Marketplace makes BlockID accessible to AWS customers with a streamlined procurement process. Meanwhile, our DevX environment eliminates the need for prospects to install the 1Kosmos BlockID platform to perform proof of concept trials,” Olia continued.

1Kosmos BlockID provides the following capabilities and benefits: