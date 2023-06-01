Code42 names Wayne Jackson to its Board of Directors

Code42 Software has announced the appointment of Wayne Jackson to its board of directors. Jackson boasts an impressive career in enterprise security software and currently serves as the CEO of Sonatype.

“We are pleased to welcome Wayne Jackson to Code42’s board of directors,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO.

“Considering his wealth of experience leading cutting-edge security software companies in multiple CEO roles, he will provide key guidance as we continue to challenge traditional approaches to data protection and bring new innovations to market,” Payne continued.

Jackson is a seasoned business leader. Prior to joining Sonatype, he served as the founding CEO of Sourcefire, which he guided through a successful IPO in March of 2007. Before that, Jackson co-founded Riverbed Technologies and led the company as its CEO until its sale for more than $1 billion in March of 2000.

“It’s a privilege to join Code42’s board of directors at such an exciting time for the organization,” said Jackson.

“Code42’s unique solution to solve the growing problem of Insider Risk is changing the market in a way that should make people sit up and take notice. I look forward to working with Joe and the rest of the talented team on the board,” Jackson concluded.