Disaster recovery challenges enterprise CISOs face

An essential aspect of organizational operations is effectively responding to and returning from a disruptive event, commonly called disaster recovery.

The primary objective of DR techniques is to restore the utilization of crucial systems and IT infrastructure following a disaster. To proactively tackle such scenarios, organizations conduct a comprehensive assessment of their systems and establish a formal document that serves as a guiding framework during times of crisis. This document is commonly known as a disaster recovery plan.

