Introducing the book: Cybersecurity First Principles

In this Help Net Security video interview, Rick Howard, CSO of N2K, Chief Analyst, and Senior Fellow at the Cyberwire, discusses his book – Cybersecurity First Principles: A Reboot of Strategy and Tactics.

In the book, Howard challenges the conventional wisdom of current cybersecurity best practices, strategy, and tactics and makes the case that the profession needs to return to first principles. He lays out the arguments for the absolute cybersecurity first principle and then discusses the strategies and tactics required to achieve it.