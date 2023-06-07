Help Net Security
Embracing realistic simulations in cybersecurity training programs

In this Help Net Security video, Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation, discusses the shifts in cybersecurity training. 60% of companies now include realistic simulations in their cybersecurity training programs compared to 36% in 2020.

According to Security Innovation research, organizations increasingly embrace realistic simulations in training programs. Respondents ranked this feature as highly effective and delivering the most significant ROI compared with other cybersecurity training program components.

