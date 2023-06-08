The evolution of DDoS attacks in 2023

In this Help Net Security video, Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist at Arelion, talks about the DDoS threat landscape during 2023.

DDoS attacks reflect significant geo-political challenges and social tensions and have become an increasingly important part of the hybrid warfare arsenal.

In 2022, peak attack traffic in Mega Packets Per Second (Mpps) was up 19% from 2021. This trend reflects overall Internet traffic growth but is also due to a continuing shift towards fewer but more spectacular attacks.