Regulatory bodies are taking potential data privacy violations much more seriously this year after a relatively quiet period that followed the enactment of regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). We can anticipate that the trend will continue.

In this Help Net Security video, Kris Lahiri, CSO at Egnyte, believes data privacy violations cast a long shadow and takes a closer look at the lasting consequences.