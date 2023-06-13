Dragos Partner Program helps users strengthen OT cybersecurity

Dragos launched the Dragos Global Partner Program to comprise OT cybersecurity technology, services, and threat intelligence.

The Dragos Partner Program extends even further by offering training that prepares partners as experts who can offer their customers assessment services based on Dragos’s proven assessment methodology; resell the Dragos Platform including asset discovery, threat detection, and vulnerability management; and manage deployment for customers.

The Dragos Partner Program enables channel partners to offer their customers the full range of ICS/OT cybersecurity technology and services to increase revenue opportunity and deliver positive customer outcomes. Partners gain confidence in being backed by Dragos experts, the industry’s largest, most experienced group of ICS/OT security practitioners who’ve been on the frontlines of major cyberattacks on industrial infrastructure.

“Market demand for OT cybersecurity is accelerating as evolving threats, geopolitical dynamics, and regulations shine a spotlight on the need to protect industrial infrastructure,” said Christophe Culine, VP of Global Sales and Chief Revenue Officer, Dragos. “With the new Dragos Global Partner Program, we will transfer our knowledge and experience as the industry’s ICS/OT cybersecurity leader to our channel partners, enabling them to fully manage their customers’ deployments with the industry’s most comprehensive and complete ICS/OT security solution.”

The Dragos Global Partner Program revolutionizes partner training by providing a self-service portal that includes automated deal registration, materials for co-branding and other marketing assets, and access to self-paced ICS cybersecurity skills training through Dragos Academy training modules.

With the Dragos Partner Program, cybersecurity resellers receive the following benefits, depending on level of participation:

The Dragos Platform, Dragos Professional Services, threat intelligence via Dragos WorldView, managed ICS/OT threat hunts and notification triage through Dragos OT Watch, and collective defense through Neighborhood Keeper

Access to the Dragos Partner Portal, training, partner communications, and field sales and marketing support

Market Development Funds (MDF), as well as proposal-based MDFs for demand and lead generation

Cumulative volume discounts

Deal registration with increased margin for identifying opportunities

“With the Dragos Partner Program, we achieve joint commercial success while at the same time helping our customers manage their cyber risk and secure their critical assets,” said Sean Tufts, Practice Director of ICS and IoT Security, Optiv. “The comprehensive, unparalleled training we get from Dragos and the highly differentiated product offerings allow us to triage and investigate potential incidents for our customers, enabling quicker response and visibility into the breadth and depth of attacks as well as affected devices. All this allows us to give our customers the confidence that their operational technology and industrial infrastructure are secure, resilient, and compliant.”

“Our approach at Blackwood combines progressive technology with significant domain expertise and our partnership with Dragos greatly extends our ability to secure industrial security controls and operational technology,” said Ryan Morris, President, Blackwood. “Our company has supported large enterprise networks for four decades and the people who work here are committed to making an impact on this industry. We align with Dragos on a deep philosophical level because they are equally committed to the mission and their new program was designed to encourage collaboration towards common goals.”