McAfee releases online protection solution for small businesses

McAfee announced McAfee Business Protection, a new comprehensive security solution for small business owners in collaboration with Dell Technologies.

McAfee Business Protection helps Dell small business customers stay ahead of cyber threats and vulnerabilities with security, identity and dark web data monitoring, VPN, web protection for safe browsing and more.

Designed to meet the needs of growing businesses, McAfee Business Protection makes it easy for business owners to protect themselves, their employees, and their livelihood by better securing employee devices and online connections from hackers, malware and viruses.

McAfee Business Protection delivers online protection that is simple, intuitive and efficient to manage. For example, business owners benefit from custom security policies allowing them to set automated rules aligned to their business needs, reducing time on IT security management while delivering powerful protection.

Small business owners are often tasked with many roles, including IT Manager. In fact, a McAfee survey of business owners found that the majority (80%) self-managed their business protections. With limited time and resources to devote to this critical task, 60% spent less than an hour each week managing those protections, despite the risk of cybercrime with 43% of all cyber-attacks targeted at SMBs.

“We’re excited to bring McAfee Business Protection to Dell customers so that small business owners can focus on running their company, knowing that their security posture is in safe hands with McAfee and Dell,” said Gagan Singh, Chief Operating Officer at McAfee. “Our business solution is purpose-built with an easy-to-use and scalable model designed to grow with the business. Customers will benefit from simple but powerful tools that allow customization while offering industry-leading online protection.”

McAfee Business Protection offers protection against breaches and online attacks with a product offering designed for small businesses. A few key McAfee Business Protection technology highlights include:

Security console : Easily view the company’s protection status, manage employee invitations to set up protection, and take necessary actions, all in one place. It even works on mobile.

: Easily view the company’s protection status, manage employee invitations to set up protection, and take necessary actions, all in one place. It even works on mobile. Business protection score : Stay on top of online security health for the business and employees; and get guided steps to improve scores.

: Stay on top of online security health for the business and employees; and get guided steps to improve scores. Identity mnitoring on the dark web : Employees can monitor their email addresses and phone numbers to see if they have been compromised on the dark web. Once enrolled, employees will be alerted if their information is found in a future breach.

: Employees can monitor their email addresses and phone numbers to see if they have been compromised on the dark web. Once enrolled, employees will be alerted if their information is found in a future breach. User-managed protection : Each employee creates their own login, can set up their own data and device protection, and take necessary security actions, all under one business subscription.

: Each employee creates their own login, can set up their own data and device protection, and take necessary security actions, all under one business subscription. Next-gen threat protection : Award-winning protection for unlimited business devices from threats known and unknown, including malware, ransomware, viruses, and more with lightning-fast scans that keep devices running smoothly.

: Award-winning protection for unlimited business devices from threats known and unknown, including malware, ransomware, viruses, and more with lightning-fast scans that keep devices running smoothly. Advanced firewall : Safeguard users’ data by blocking hackers from gaining access to your home or office network.

: Safeguard users’ data by blocking hackers from gaining access to your home or office network. Tracker remover : Prevent web trackers from monitoring and gathering data about the business or employees when on the web.

: Prevent web trackers from monitoring and gathering data about the business or employees when on the web. Secure VPN : Keep data private and secure anywhere with bank-grade Wi-Fi encryption. VPN can be set to connect automatically when accessing an unsecure network.

: Keep data private and secure anywhere with bank-grade Wi-Fi encryption. VPN can be set to connect automatically when accessing an unsecure network. Wi-Fi scan : Receive alerts when connecting to an unsecured Wi-Fi network or hotspot; turning on VPN will help ensure a safer online connection.

: Receive alerts when connecting to an unsecured Wi-Fi network or hotspot; turning on VPN will help ensure a safer online connection. Password protection status : Sends alerts if the company’s devices are not password protected.

: Sends alerts if the company’s devices are not password protected. Security report : Highlights status and open items to improve the protection posture for your business, devices and employees.

: Highlights status and open items to improve the protection posture for your business, devices and employees. 24/7 dedicated support: Get 24/7 technical assistance and peace of mind from McAfee’s dedicated support team via phone or chat to help set up protections, and more.

“As security threats have become more prevalent and sophisticated, one thing has remained constant: organizations of all sizes need strong defenses. It’s why we collaborate with security experts across the industry to embed security and resiliency into Dell’s core solutions,” said Ed Ward, president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “When it comes to small businesses, it’s critical we provide security offerings that let them manage and grow their companies with confidence. The work we’re doing with McAfee helps us deliver on this vision.”