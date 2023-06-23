Security investments that help companies navigate the macroeconomic climate

As data transformation progresses, cyber attacks are among the most significant growing threats to the enterprise. As seen in the recent MOVEit situation, enterprises must immediately enact cybersecurity solutions that are right for them.

Every enterprise is unique, so a “one size fits all” solution is unrealistic. The most dangerous cyber attack is a function of the victim. While malware infiltrating hospital systems can be extremely dangerous, the same malware in another industry may not have the same impact.

In this Help Net Security video, Randy Abrams, Senior Security Analyst at SecureIQLab, discusses the importance of making suitable security investments. To minimize risk, proactive rather than reactive is the key to cybersecurity.