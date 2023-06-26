How hardening Microsoft 365 tenants mitigates potential cloud attacks

Moving critical data and workloads to the cloud has significantly changed information security teams. But most don’t have the resources to be successful in their cloud attack modeling—not to mention the deployment of measurable controls to defend against these evolving attacks.

In this Help Net Security video, Aaron Turner, IANS Faculty and SaaS CTO at Vectra AI, discusses how hardening Microsoft 365 tenants can reduce the chances of a disastrous cloud attack.

Using critical insights from years of adversary ROI research – including 1.5 years of real-world Microsoft 365 attack data that amounts to tens of thousands of incidents – Aaron showcases how to build a results-oriented Microsoft 365 security plan.