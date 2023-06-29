Micropatches: What they are and how they work

In this Help Net Security video, Mitja Kolsek, CEO at Acros Security, discusses micropatches, a solution to a huge security problem. With micropatches, there are no reboots or downtime when patching and no fear that an official update will break production.

Business users and administrators value the streamlined nature and ease of micropatches, as they expedite the patch deployment process from a matter of months to mere hours. The cost-efficiency of reviewing micropatches is notable, and the convenience of applying or retracting them locally or remotely eases production testing.