New infosec products of the week: June 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cequence Security, Delinea, Index Engines, and NetApp.

Delinea Privilege Manager enhancements reduce phishing effectiveness

Based on Delinea’s deep expertise and customer feedback, the new Workstation Policy Framework includes five of the most common policies to help customers quickly build a foundation for privileged access controls and create a baseline of security on Windows and Mac workstations without disrupting user productivity.

Index Engines CyberSense 8.3 identifies malicious changes indicative of cyberattack

Index Engines announced CyberSense 8.3, which features several user experience updates highlighted by additional metrics after a ransomware attack is detected, a new setup wizard and system configuration interface.

NetApp BlueXP updates simplify backup and recovery

The new capabilities available through BlueXP deliver data service capabilities that can discover, manage, and protect data across the multicloud infrastructure, leveraging AI/ML operations for optimum business results.

Cequence Security strengthens API protection platform with generative AI and no-code security automation

Cequence Security announced new updates to the Unified API Protection (UAP) platform that strengthen customers’ ability to discover, manage risk and protect APIs. With the latest capabilities, organizations can deploy API Security Testing with built-in generative AI automation, protect users from online fraud and operationalize security findings with low-code/no-code workflows.