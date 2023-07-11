Industry responses and strategies for navigating the tides of DDoS attacks

It is important not to underestimate the potentially devastating impact of DDoS attacks. Organizations of all sizes should take proactive measures to mitigate and safeguard against DDoS attacks, ensuring the continuity and resilience of their operations.
Throughout this Help Net Security video round-up, experts emphasize the need for a collective effort in the fight against DDoS attacks.
Complete videos
- Bryant Rump, Principal Security Architect at Neustar Security Services, talks about the challenges of mitigating immense DDoS attacks.
- Juniman Kasman, CTO at Nexusguard, talks about how, while the total number of attacks did grow, the average (0.59 Gbps) and maximum (232.0 Gbps) attack sizes each decreased by 56% and 66.8%, respectively.
- Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO at Akamai, discusses about the most powerful DDoS attacks in the past year.
- Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist at Arelion, talks about the DDoS threat landscape during 2023.
- Matthew Andriani, CEO at MazeBolt, discusses the growing threat and impact of DDoS attacks and how organizations can stay safe against them.