Week in review: Ivanti zero-day exploited, MikroTik vulnerability could compromise 900,000 routers

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Key factors for effective security automation

In this Help Net Security interview, Oliver Rochford, Chief Futurist at Tenzir, discusses how automation can be strategically integrated with human expertise, the challenges in ensuring data integrity, and the considerations when automating advanced tasks.

Overcoming the cybersecurity talent shortage with upskilling initiatives

In this Help Net Security interview, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez, Director of Cyber & Space Intelligence at MACH37, proposes strategies for companies, educational institutions, and governments on how to address the ongoing shortage of cybersecurity talent through the introduction of upskilling initiatives.

Inspiring secure coding: Strategies to encourage developers’ continuous improvement

In software development, the importance of secure coding practices cannot be overstated. Fostering a security culture within development teams has become crucial to ensure the integrity and protection of digital systems.

Bridging the cybersecurity skills gap through cyber range training

In this Help Net Security interview, Debbie Gordon, CEO of Cloud Range explains the concept of a cyber range, its crucial role in preparing for real-world cyber threats, and the importance of realism in cyber training scenarios.

MikroTik vulnerability could be used to hijack 900,000 routers (CVE-2023-30799)

A privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2023-30799) could allow attackers to commandeer up to 900,000 MikroTik routers, says VulnCheck researcher Jacob Baines.

Ivanti zero-day exploited to target Norwegian government (CVE-2023-35078)

A zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2023-35078) affecting Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) has been exploited to carry out an attack that affected 12 Norwegian ministries, the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM) has confirmed on Tuesday.

Has the MOVEit hack paid off for Cl0p?

The number of known Cl0p victims resulting from its Memorial Day attack on vulnerable internet-facing MOVEit Transfer installations has surpassed 420, according to IT market research company KonBriefing Research.

Apple fixes exploited zero-day in all of its OSes (CVE-2023-38606)

Apple has patched an exploited zero-day kernel vulnerability (CVE-2023-38606) in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

US companies commit to safe, transparent AI development

Seven US artificial intelligence (AI) giants – Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI – have publicly committed to “help move toward safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology.”

ZTNA can be more than a VPN replacement for application access

In the wake of increased workforce mobility, today’s organizations require more innovative, more flexible, and more secure methods of granting network and application access to their workers.

RaaS proliferation: 14 new ransomware groups target organizations worldwide

In the Q2 2023, GuidePoint Research and Intelligence Team (GRIT) tracked 1,177 total publicly posted ransomware victims claimed by 41 different threat groups.

National Cyber Strategy Implementation Plan: What you need to know

In this Help Net Security video, Kelly Rozumalski, a Senior VP leading Booz Allen’s national cyber defense business, discusses the recently published National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan (NCSIP).

A step-by-step guide for patching software vulnerabilities

Proper patch management relies on important factors like size of an organization, complexity of an IT environment, criticality of systems, and number of resources allocated to manage it all, so plan accordingly.

Average cost of a data breach reaches $4.45 million in 2023

IBM released its annual Cost of a Data Breach Report, showing the global average cost of a data breach reached $4.45 million in 2023 – an all-time high for the report and a 15% increase over the last 3 years.

CISOs gear up to combat the rising threat of B2B fraud

In this Help Net Security video, ex-British Intelligence officer Alex Beavan, Head of Ethics and Anti-Corruption at Convera, discusses how fraudsters target businesses and his experiences with companies putting away millions of pounds just to write off fraud.

Enterprises should layer-up security to avoid legal repercussions

The role of CISO these days requires a strong moral compass: You have to be the one speaking up for the protection of customer data and be ready to handle uncomfortable situations such as pressure to downplay an actual breach.

Zero trust rated as highly effective by businesses worldwide

Zero trust is here to stay, with 82% of experts currently working on implementing zero trust, and 16% planning to begin within 18 months, according to Beyond Identity.

Converging networking and security with SASE

In this Help Net Security video, Omri Guelfand, VP of Product Management and SASE/Networking as a Service at Cisco Meraki, discusses converging networking and security with SASE.

SEC adopts new cybersecurity incident disclosure rules for companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today adopted rules requiring registrants to disclose material cybersecurity incidents they experience and to disclose on an annual basis material information regarding their cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance.

Strengthening the weakest links in the digital supply chain

In this Help Net Security video, Marc Gaffan, CEO at IONIX, discusses how businesses’ biggest cybersecurity mistake is not protecting the full external attack surface that continues to expand to include a businesses’ entire digital supply chain.

Cryptojacking soars as cyberattacks increase, diversify

Digital threat actors are adopting evolving tactical behaviors, opting for different types of malicious attacks compared to previous years, according to SonicWall.

Companies are rushing into generative AI without a cohesive, secure strategy

Despite mass adoption of generative AI, most companies don’t have a coordinated strategy for deploying it or know how to assess its security—exposing them to risks and disadvantages if they don’t change their approach, according to Grammarly.

Product showcase: Stellar Toolkit for Exchange – Restore Exchange Database

Stellar Toolkit for Exchange allows multiple exports at once, and enables you to recover data from corrupted databases or backups, along with features to export directly to a live Exchange Server database or Office 365.

New infosec products of the week: July 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BreachRx, Darktrace, Dig Security, Panorays, and SeeMetrics.