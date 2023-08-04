Kinetic MDR protects business data from cyber threats

Kinetic Business has launched a new cybersecurity product, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), designed exclusively for business customers.

The all-in-one security solution protects business data, network, applications, and users from evolving and sophisticated cyber threats.

As cyberattacks become more frequent and complex, companies of all sizes are struggling to keep up with the ever-changing threat landscape. Kinetic MDR unifies stand-alone services, including firewalls, content filtering, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) into one robust threat management system, making network security easy and accessible for businesses.

Kinetic MDR provides a proactive approach to cybersecurity by continuously monitoring and analyzing network activity, detecting and responding to potential threats, and providing remediation strategies. It takes the burden of security management off a business by integrating a firewall, intrusion prevention, and continuous monitoring. This offers the reporting and compliance posture businesses need.

“In today’s digital world, data security has to be a top priority for companies, no matter their size, industry, or location,” said Marc Dyman, EVP of Kinetic Business and Kinetic Wholesale. “We know cyberattacks are on the rise and that it’s not a question of if an attack will happen, but when. Companies need to have sufficient security measures, but they don’t have to go it alone. We’re proud to offer a comprehensive solution backed by global leaders in the security sector.”

Kinetic MDR features an award-winning firewall and a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) from SilverSky, a leader in the cyber defense space.

Kinetic Business customers can benefit from:

Monitoring : Complete visibility and control over cyber threats, backed by a dedicated team of experts (SOC) available 24/7/365

: Complete visibility and control over cyber threats, backed by a dedicated team of experts (SOC) available 24/7/365 Management : Upgrades and patch management for hardware, weekly reporting, and a user-friendly customer portal

: Upgrades and patch management for hardware, weekly reporting, and a user-friendly customer portal Response : An intrusion prevention system, security information and event management, as well as web content filtering for malware and bad actors

: An intrusion prevention system, security information and event management, as well as web content filtering for malware and bad actors Automated security services (anti-virus) to stop advanced threats and disruptions

“The consequences of a data breach can be devastating for a small business, including loss of revenue, damage to reputation, and legal liability,” said Cary Conrad, president of SilverSky. “Kinetic’s offering not only secures data and reduces the risk of hacks and breaches; it also reduces the daily burdens and activities of a company’s IT team.”

Kinetic MDR is available now for businesses of all sizes.