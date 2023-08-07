8 free cybersecurity documentaries you can watch right now

The line between physical and digital safety continues to blur, making cybersecurity a universal concern. The intricacies of cybersecurity can often feel esoteric, leaving many outside the industry feeling daunted. However, with increasing resources becoming available, getting a handle on cybersecurity is more attainable than ever before.

Here’s a list of eight free cybersecurity documentaries that shine a light on cybercrime and the digital defense industry.

A white hat hacker, with over 30 years of experience as a cybersecurity analyst at a major Silicon Valley company, talks about why he turned his back on black hat hacking for the greater good. He talks about the reality of just how vulnerable our systems are – from the very real threat of hackers taking the American power grid or medical facilities offline to how easily accessible our private information is to anyone with Wi-Fi and some time on their hands.

The number of businesses falling victim to ransomware attacks each year is snowballing. Hackers have realized how lucrative these attacks are, with ransoms in the millions regularly being paid out. This documentary examines how hackers make their money and how much a victim can lose. Cyber security experts tell us how cybercriminals carry out the attacks and who is helping them.

For weeks, a cyberattack paralyzed the German district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld in 2021, bringing its whole administration to a standstill. It was a stark illustration of how hackers can knock out entire communities in milliseconds — and how digital technology has become vital for running our societies. DW investigates how a criminal industry makes billions by taking computers hostage — and how governments can use similar methods as a political weapon.

A shadow war is a war that, officially, does not exist. Shadow wars are rising as mercenaries, hackers, and drones take over the role armies once played. States are evading their responsibilities and driving the privatization of violence. War in the grey zone is a booming business: Mercenaries and digital weaponry regularly carry out attacks while those giving orders remain in the shadows.

Millions of Australians have had their data stolen in malicious attacks, costing some businesses tens of millions of dollars in ransom. Four Corners investigates the cyber gangs behind these assaults, cracking open their inner operations and speaking to a hacker who says he targets Australians.

Look behind the cheerful veneer of social media, communication apps, and platforms that have made our lives easier and more connected, and you’ll find criminals using the same apps and platforms to run illicit and dangerous activities.

Singapore aims to be a “Smart Nation” but the more it depends on IT, the more it opens itself to cyber threats. This is the cybersecurity dilemma. Explore global incidents of cyber espionage, disinformation, disruption and pandemics and how they endanger nations.

In this documentary, learn about white hat hackers, and the U.S. Secret Service’s cybercrime division working to protect us from the risks associated with persistent connectivity.