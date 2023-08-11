How to accelerate and access DDoS protection services using GRE

As we entered 2023, the cybersecurity landscape witnessed an increase in sophisticated, high-volume attacks, according to Gcore. The maximum attack power rose from 600 to 800 Gbps. UDP flood attacks were most common and amounted to 52% of total attacks, while SYN flood accounted for 24%. In third place was TCP flood.

The most-attacked business sectors are gaming, telecom, and finance. The longest attack duration in Q2/Q3 was seven days, 16 hours, and 22 minutes. Most attacks lasted less than four hours.

In this Help Net Security video, Andrey Slastenov, Head of Web Security at Gcore, discusses how a GRE tunnel can protect servers from DDoS attacks.