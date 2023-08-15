How threats to mid-sized businesses impact us all

In this Help Net Security video, Paul Cragg, CTO at NormCyber, discusses how organizations grapple with many cyber threats. For smaller in-house IT teams, distinguishing between minor events and genuine threats becomes an overwhelming challenge since even a single overlooked incident can lead to severe consequences.

Companies without efficient, automated systems to sift through these threats are at a heightened risk, as they can quickly succumb to alert fatigue, further draining their resources and increasing vulnerabilities.