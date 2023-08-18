A closer look at the new TSA oil and gas pipeline regulations

The TSA has announced updates to its Security Directive (SD) to strengthen the operational resilience of oil and natural gas pipeline owners and operators against cyber-attacks.

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Warner, OT Senior Security Consultant at GuidePoint Security, discusses how these newly introduced provisions mandate pipeline owners and operators to proactively enhance their systems’ security and protect against potential cybersecurity threats in the oil and natural gas sector.

Despite the resource challenges, pipeline owners and operators understand the critical importance of strengthening their cybersecurity measures. While the implementation may be demanding, it is essential to safeguard their systems against potential cyber threats in the oil and natural gas sector. This calls for strategic planning and resource allocation to effectively address the new TSA SD requirements and enhance the overall security posture of these vital infrastructure systems.

At a high level, the updated SD includes the following provisions:

1. Annual Updated Cybersecurity Assessment Plan (CAP) submission for TSA review and approval.

2. Reporting of the previous year’s assessment results and providing an annual schedule for auditing cybersecurity measures, with 100% assessment of security measures required every three years.

3. Annual testing of at least two objectives of the Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan (CIRP), involving relevant individuals identified in the plan.

4. Maintaining existing requirements, such as reporting significant cybersecurity incidents to CISA, designating a cybersecurity point of contact, and conducting a cybersecurity vulnerability assessment (SD Pipeline 2021-01C).

The updated SD introduces several changes: