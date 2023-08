ChatGPT has attracted hundreds of millions of users and was initially praised for its transformative potential. However, concerns for safety controls and unpredictability have landed it on IT leaders’ list of apps to ban in the workplace.

In this Help Net Security video, Arvind Raman, SVP and CISO at BlackBerry, discusses how organizations worldwide implement or plan bans on ChatGPT and other Generative AI applications within the workplace over cybersecurity concerns.