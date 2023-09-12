Strategies for harmonizing DevSecOps and AI

The same digital automation tools that have revolutionized workflows for developers are creating an uphill battle regarding security. From data breaches and cyberattacks to compliance concerns, the stakes have never been higher for enterprises to establish a robust and comprehensive security strategy.

In this Help Net Security video, Greg Ellis, General Manager of Application Security at Digital.ai, discusses how implementing AI-powered tools that continuously test and monitor code for threats makes it possible to fortify large enterprises against attackers and other security risks.