iProov and Cybernetica partner to create a remote identity solution for government and finance onboarding

iProov and Cybernetica collaborate to create a MFA digital identity solution for government and financial services organizations across the EMEA, LATAM, and APAC regions.

The Cybernetica and iProov partnership offers a frictionless process for individuals to use any smart device as a secure means of digital signing and authentication. Enabling quick, secure access to digital services and transaction approval.

The result enables governments and organizations the ability to obtain a high level of assurance that individuals are who they claim to be, delivers a best-in-class user experience, and protected with security you can trust.

Together Cybernetica and iProov meet the highest regulatory standard and certification for security in the European Union, protect an individual’s digital identity from the evolving landscape of generative AI attacks, and are providing a solution that is effortless for organizations to integrate.

“Combining Cybernetica’s Splitkey technology with iProov’s patented Biometric Solution Suite really strengthens our offering by adding authentication and digital signing to produce a powerful and extremely robust and secure digital identity solution for remote enrolment that not only gives us the opportunity to grow our presence in existing markets but offers the chance to open up new markets in new regions,” says Michael Buckland, Head of Digital Identity Technologies at Cybernetica.

“This partnership brings together Cybernetica’s threshold cryptographic key protection solution with our Biometric Solution suite to create a powerful identity solution for remote onboarding by government and finance organizations on a global scale,” said Joe Palmer, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, iProov. “We’re excited to get started and looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”