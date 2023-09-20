Security concerns and outages elevate observability from IT niche to business essential

Enterprises that leverage observability increase operational efficiency and grow revenue, according to SolarWinds.

The report explores how enterprises can act proactively to maximise the advantages of their observability solutions, integrate best practices into implementations, and mitigate common adoption challenges. The report also found that companies implementing observability benefit from increased operational efficiency, faster innovation, and better business outcomes overall.

Enterprises face critical IT challenges

Among the findings, the survey uncovered that observability leaders – those who follow best practices to leverage observability and report experiencing better business and IT outcomes as a result – are three times more likely to say their organization is doing extremely well with growing revenue, more than twice as likely to say the same about operational efficiency, and 2.5 times more likely to say they’re excelling with the speed of innovation.

Observability leaders also gave higher ratings to their organization’s employee experience, including lower levels of reported employee burnout and fewer skill gaps on their teams.

These takeaways come at a critical time, as IT environments become increasingly complex, and companies experience more challenges in efficiently addressing IT issues as a result. According to the findings, the typical enterprise suffers from an average of nine brownouts or outages every month, lasting around twelve hours each, at an average annual cost of $13.7 million.

Observability has emerged as a solution to not only pre-emptively detect anomalies and potential issues before they escalate into full-blown outages but to proactively address those issues at the root cause and prevent future outages.

“Outages and security concerns are no longer just an IT problem, and observability is no longer just an IT solution,” said Jeff Stewart, Field CTO and VP, global solutions engineering at SolarWinds.

“The better business, innovation, and technology outcomes experienced by observability leaders prove the benefits to every level, department, and employee. The findings of this year’s report should serve as an urgent call to action for business leaders who believe they can’t afford to invest in observability tool – when the truth is that we’re rapidly entering a landscape in which companies simply can’t afford to risk being without them,” added Stewart.

Trends among the observability leaders

The survey also highlighted trends among the observability leaders reporting fewer and less frequent challenges in their ecosystem, finding the majority are: