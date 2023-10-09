Automotive cybersecurity: A decade of progress and challenges

As connected cars become a standard feature in the market, the significance of automotive cybersecurity rises, playing an essential role in ensuring the safety of road users.
In this Help Net Security video, Samantha Beaumont, Principal Security Consultant at IOActive, sheds light on the challenges and possible solutions to the cybersecurity threats that modern vehicles encounter.
IOActive research shows that the automotive industry has significantly improved when it comes to cybersecurity:
- Critical-impact vulnerabilities decreased by 15%, high-effort vulnerabilities decreased by 6%, and medium-effort have decreased by 11%
- The industry also saw significant growth in incorporating cybersecurity into the design of automotive systems from the start
- A sharp decrease in physical attacks was reported, which was mainly due to industry attention focusing on remote-based attack vectors