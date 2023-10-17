BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager identifies vulnerabilities and classifies them by threat level

BackBox launched Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM). With this new capability added to its existing Network Automation Platform, BackBox integrates automated OS upgrades and network configuration management capabilities with network vulnerability management into common workflows.

NVM is purpose-built for network teams to easily discover vulnerabilities in their network, prioritize CVEs according to their unique risk profile, and automate multiple levels of remediation, no matter the network complexity.

According to a Ponemon Institute study on the Costs and Consequences of Gaps in Vulnerability Response, “60 percent of respondents agree that IT security spends more time navigating manual processes than responding to vulnerabilities, which leads to an insurmountable response backlog.” The study also estimates that companies experience an average of 30 hours a week of downtime because of the patching of vulnerabilities.

“Integrating Network Vulnerability Manager into the BackBox automation platform is game-changing for network engineers,” said Girard Kavelines, CEO of TechHouse570. “From its rapid ability to analyze and assess threats in real-time to remediating effectively, BackBox is not only changing the way network teams automate, but also, how we can scale within our organizations. It provides us with assurance that the future of NetOps is in great hands.”

“Common vulnerability management tools focus on endpoints and are designed for security teams rather than network teams”, said Josh Stephens, CTO of BackBox. “BackBox’s vulnerability management capabilities have been specifically engineered for network operations teams in the way that they operate and to accelerate their path toward network automation.”

Network engineers trust BackBox to quickly automate critical but often mundane tasks that take a lot of time to do manually, with a library of over 3,000 pre-built automations and a script-free, no-code way to build new ones. With the addition of NVM, the platform now offers network teams a comprehensive vulnerability management process that:

Identifies vulnerabilities and classifies them by threat level as they surface

Prioritizes them according to the needs of each customer’s unique network environment

Automates multiple levels of remediation through configuration changes, network and firewall OS upgrades, and patches

Simplifies OS and firmware updates with built-in backups, single-click roll-backs, and integrated pre- and post-update validations

Helps network teams with device lifecycle management and automates hardware upgrades around vendor-driven EOL (End of Life) data

“Manual processes have become obsolete. The days of upgrading switches, firewalls, and APs by hand are a thing of the past. Not only that but trying to stay ahead of CVEs and vulnerabilities is near impossible with newer threats arising daily,” said Kavelines.

“We believe network engineers are under-appreciated superheroes, in the sense that they work very hard and have a huge impact on bolstering network performance, reliance, and security while ensuring compliance across their multivendor environments,” said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. “We are committed to introducing intuitive network-first offerings like NVM that enable these teams to do their best work every day. As a result of our thorough approach to network automation, thousands of enterprises and MSPs trust BackBox to manage critical firewalls and other network and security infrastructure devices.”

In December, Gartner published a cybersecurity predictions report projecting that “by 2026, over 60% of threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities will leverage exposure management data, up from less than 5% today.”