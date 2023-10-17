Verint PII Redaction Bot protects sensitive data

Verint launched the Verint Personal Identifiable Information (PII) Redaction Bot giving organizations a way to automate compliance, reduce risk, and protect their customers’ sensitive personal data such as credit card and social security numbers, dates of birth, etc.

With data privacy laws increasing across the globe to help protect citizens, brands need to comply, or they risk having damaged reputations and a lack of trust from customers due to the possibility of data breaches. And even if that data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, it can still spell financial disaster from costly fines due to non-compliance,” says Verint’s David Singer, global VP, go-to-market strategy.

“Verint’s PII Redaction Bot joins the large team of bots available on the Verint Open CCaaS Platform and leverages Verint’s DaVinci AI and Engagement Data Hub to elevate an organization’s existing data protection strategies.”

Verint’s Open CCaaS Platform offers multiple approaches to data protection, helping ensure the highest levels of data security and compliance for customers. Redaction has been practiced in the industry for quite a while based on manual processes, leaving room for human error.

The Verint PII Redaction Bot automatically identifies and removes PII in interaction data. It can be used in combination with other approaches like automated screen triggers to redact PII.

The Verint PII Redaction Bot is part of Verint’s team of specialized bots powered by the Verint Open CCaaS Platform with Verint Da Vinci AI and Verint Engagement Data Hub at the platform core.