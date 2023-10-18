10 essential cybersecurity cheat sheets available for free

Cheat sheets are concise, to-the-point references tailored for instant insights. This article provides a curated list of 10 essential cybersecurity cheat sheets, all free to download. Whether you’re seeking a quick refresher or a beginner trying to make sense of it all, these resources will help.

Whether you are looking to start a career in cybersecurity or actively wanting to protect your personal information, you will need to know and understand cybersecurity terminology. Keith Palmgren, SANS Senior Instructor, has compiled a comprehensive glossary of cybersecurity terminology that will quickly get you up to speed on the industry’s terms and meanings.

This cheat sheet offers advice for creating a strong report as part of your penetration test, vulnerability assessment, or an information security audit.

This cheat sheet presents a checklist for reviewing critical logs when responding to a security incident. It can also be used for routine log review.

This cheat sheet offers tips for the initial design and review of an application’s security architecture.

This cheat sheet outlines tips and tools for analyzing malicious documents, such as Microsoft Office, RTF, and PDF files.

This guide covers useful Linux shell primitives and core utilities. These can be exceedingly helpful when automating analysis processes, generating output that can be copied and pasted into a report or spreadsheet document, or supporting quick-turn responses when a full toolkit is unavailable.

The aim of this poster is to provide a list of the most interesting files and folders in the “Data” folder for the most commonly used third-party apps.

System administrators are often on the front lines of computer security. This guide aims to support system administrators in finding indications of a system compromise.

This cheat sheet enables users of Burp Suite with quicker operations and more ease of use. Burp Suite is the de-facto penetration testing tool for assessing web applications. It enables penetration testers to rapidly test applications via signature features like repeater, intruder, sequencer, and extender.

Use CLIs to interact with the three most popular cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

More resources: