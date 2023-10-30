Finding the right approach to security awareness

As artificial intelligence amplifies the sophistication and reach of phishing, vishing, and smishing attacks, understanding and managing human cyber risks has become increasingly vital. Security awareness training is essential and must be a live, evolving process.

In this Help Net Security video, Larry Zorio, CISO at Mark43, explains how security awareness and training is one of the most important controls you can focus on, and it’s really good hygiene for your company. It is a control that can span your company and create a cybersecurity-conscious culture.

And then, once you have that culture, you can create not only a first line of defense with regards to a cyber attack or a cyber incident or risk but also the last line of defense.