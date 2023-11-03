How cybercriminals adapt and thrive amidst changing consumer trends
The email threat landscape is experiencing a profound transformation, adapting to new challenges and exploiting emerging vulnerabilities with speed and sophistication.
In this Help Net Security video, Usman Choudhary, CPTO at VIPRE Security Group, discusses how cybercriminals modify their tactics to align with shifting consumer behaviors while taking advantage of technological advancements to carry out their activities and elude capture.