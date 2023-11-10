Rethinking cyber risk: The case against spreadsheets

In this Help Net Security video, Christina Hoefer, VP of Global Industrial Enterprise at Forescout, discusses why it is time for manufacturers/OT security leaders to “toss the spreadsheet” regarding their traditional methods of tracking data for cyber risk assessments.

She addresses the underlying challenge that traditional cyber risk assessments are laborious and perpetuates gaps in risk management because they lack a consolidated, up–to–date view across all connected assets and deeper insight into historical moments in time to manage risks proactively.